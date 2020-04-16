1,350 Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 160.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $151.56 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,894.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $14,719,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 930,407 shares of company stock worth $108,792,246.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.55.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

