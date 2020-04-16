1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SRCE stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.95%. Research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other 1st Source news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

