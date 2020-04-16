$21.50 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce sales of $21.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the highest is $21.90 million. CEVA reported sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $90.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $94.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $99.61 million, with estimates ranging from $98.03 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In related news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CEVA by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $606.73 million, a P/E ratio of 195.07 and a beta of 1.26. CEVA has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

