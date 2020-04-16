$288.93 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce $288.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.80 million and the highest is $325.00 million. Crocs reported sales of $295.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of CROX opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 15,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Crocs by 4,006.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,973.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

