$31.68 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report sales of $31.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $29.38 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $142.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $146.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $202.75 million, with estimates ranging from $152.82 million to $265.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 31.16%.

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,418,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 959,032 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 716,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $460.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

