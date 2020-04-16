3,856 Shares in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $144.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.97. Strategic Education Inc has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Strategic Education news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $761,103.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,344.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $10,741,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

