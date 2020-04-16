6 Meridian Acquires 317 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Hershey were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,052,000 after purchasing an additional 173,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,170,000 after purchasing an additional 115,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after purchasing an additional 162,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.74. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,248 shares of company stock worth $2,963,586 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.