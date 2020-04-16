6 Meridian Acquires New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,849,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,949,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,069,000 after purchasing an additional 754,628 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $38,261,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after purchasing an additional 524,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.57. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

