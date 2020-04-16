6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 2,978 ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 747,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,827,000 after purchasing an additional 164,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ICU Medical by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after buying an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its position in ICU Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 457,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,694,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ICU Medical by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,281,000 after buying an additional 231,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,520,000 after buying an additional 113,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $212.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.61. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.89 and a 52-week high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,255 shares of company stock valued at $813,013. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. CJS Securities upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

