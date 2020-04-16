6 Meridian Has $600,000 Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

FCPT opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

