6 Meridian Invests $537,000 in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 492,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $41,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 284,975 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $22,223,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,344,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,804,000 after acquiring an additional 103,962 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $125.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

