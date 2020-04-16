6 Meridian Purchases 4,388 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.07% of Rent-A-Center worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $994.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

