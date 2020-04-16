6 Meridian Purchases 458 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,313,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,723 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 61,009.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 801,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after acquiring an additional 687,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

K stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,482,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

