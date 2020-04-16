6 Meridian Sells 3,431 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amerisafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amerisafe by 1,476.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMSF. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Amerisafe from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

