6 Meridian Takes $562,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $125.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.06.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Bank of America cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

