$65.84 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to report $65.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.44 million to $72.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $63.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $265.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.06 million to $282.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $305.84 million, with estimates ranging from $268.75 million to $321.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSII. TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

