$735.03 Million in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report sales of $735.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $750.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $715.80 million. M.D.C. reported sales of $664.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in M.D.C. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in M.D.C. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in M.D.C. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDC opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

