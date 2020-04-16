9,000 Shares in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

PRVB opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $490.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 4.86. Provention Bio Inc has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PRVB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

