ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.39.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.