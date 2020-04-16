Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.68.

NVDA stock opened at $280.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.