Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,919,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 1,546,971 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PSEC. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Prospect Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 4,610,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $21,992,037.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,431,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,865,955.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,767,468 shares of company stock worth $55,100,052 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.98%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

