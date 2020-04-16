Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) PT Set at €875.00 by UBS Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) received a €875.00 ($1,017.44) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADYEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €882.00 ($1,025.58) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($802.33) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €832.00 ($967.44) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €814.25 ($946.80).

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.