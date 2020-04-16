Aecon Group (ARE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$917.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.00 million.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$13.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.38 million and a PE ratio of 12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.97. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$10.94 and a one year high of C$21.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.60%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.57.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

