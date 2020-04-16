Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Up 680.3% in March

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 680.3% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aemetis stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Aemetis has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

