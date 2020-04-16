Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 42.6% in March

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 353,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

