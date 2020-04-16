AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 13,348,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.48 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,761,000 after acquiring an additional 258,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,857,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,577,000 after acquiring an additional 224,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,413,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,469,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 202,791 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

