AlarmCom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,562 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 864% compared to the typical volume of 162 put options.

In related news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 35,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,446,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,985.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,963 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,099,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after buying an additional 321,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,679,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,330,000 after acquiring an additional 217,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in AlarmCom by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Imperial Capital increased their price target on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

ALRM stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

