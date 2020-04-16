Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.46. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 4,209,100 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATI. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 407.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 48,606 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,887,000.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

