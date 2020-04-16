Allen Capital Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 559,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,356,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

