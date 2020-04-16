Allen Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 82.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.27.

NYSE:AXP opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average is $116.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

