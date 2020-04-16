Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,810 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSP. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 88,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after purchasing an additional 128,244 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,841 shares in the company, valued at $468,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have commented on FSP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.