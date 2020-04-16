Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Stamps.com worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on STMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.01. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $185.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.