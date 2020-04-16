Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2 Million Stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Editas Medicine worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDIT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 76,971 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 16.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 103.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 32,156 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.13. Editas Medicine Inc has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 651.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

