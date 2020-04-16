Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the March 15th total of 116,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AMOT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $259.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $87.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 149,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.