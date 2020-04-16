Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Up 71.8% in March

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 171,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $336.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

