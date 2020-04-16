Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ally Financial's shares have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to diversify revenues, rise in consumer loan demand, strong balance sheet and improving net finance revenues are likely to support profitability. Further, the company's initiatives to expand through opportunistic buyouts (including the deal to buy CardWorks) are expected to be accretive to earnings, going forward. However, mounting operating expenses (due to organic and inorganic expansion strategy) are expected to continue hampering bottom line to some extent. Additionally, presence of high levels of debt and deteriorating credit quality are major near-term concerns.”

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra cut shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 403,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.