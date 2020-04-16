Alpha Windward LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rambus by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 413,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.66.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,740.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $504,628. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

