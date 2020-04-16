Alpha Windward LLC Lowers Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $121.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

