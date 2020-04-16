Alpha Windward LLC Sells 800 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

