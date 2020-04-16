Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

