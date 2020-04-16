Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Update

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at $322,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 31.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.