AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UHAL. TheStreet lowered AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

AMERCO stock opened at $262.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.15 and a 200-day moving average of $353.00. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $343.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,553.20. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.62 per share, with a total value of $1,730,106.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,919,204.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,801 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $2,358,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $12,260,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $11,237,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

