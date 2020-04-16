Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ameri stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.45% of Ameri worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameri alerts:

NASDAQ AMRH opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.33. Ameri has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.