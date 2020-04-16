American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -1.20

Press coverage about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the airline an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted American Airlines Group’s score:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.87.

AAL stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

