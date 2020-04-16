American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.