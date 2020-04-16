American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

American Express (NYSE:AXP) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $117.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Express traded as low as $80.68 and last traded at $83.79, approximately 10,411,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,340,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.39.

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in American Express by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,294 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,357,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,201,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

