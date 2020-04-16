American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Shares Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $36.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. American International Group traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $24.08, approximately 9,223,145 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 8,027,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

