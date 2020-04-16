Analysts Expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) will post sales of $2.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Cerecor posted sales of $5.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year sales of $7.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $8.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerecor.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have commented on CERC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cerecor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,951,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $32,670.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,147,876 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,879. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Cerecor has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.20.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerecor (CERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.