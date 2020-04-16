Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bsr Reit’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$37.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

