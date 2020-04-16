Analysts Offer Predictions for Illumina, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

ILMN opened at $294.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.63, for a total value of $569,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,970 shares in the company, valued at $72,856,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,323 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after acquiring an additional 481,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,649,365,000 after buying an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $818,732,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $790,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.